If you're looking for a large, updated home close to Charlottesville this is the one for you! Located in the popular Preddy Creek neighborhood, this two-story colonial has five bedrooms and three and a half improved bathrooms. The formal living room has glass French doors and could easily be used as a home office. The dining room possesses lovely hardwood floors and chair railing. Kitchen updates include: granite counters, flooring, tile backsplash, appliances, outlets, ceiling fan and recessed lights. Relax and start a fire in the propane fireplace located in the family room. Step outside on the two-level Trex deck. The lower level is already wired for your new hot tub! Laundry room is located on the second level with four of the bedrooms for added convenience. The basement includes a huge bedroom with sitting area and full, new bathroom. Fully fenced yard with removal panel for backyard access. Attached two car garage with motion detector spotlights and video surveillance system for added security. This fantastic home is a great value even in this market!
5 Bedroom Home in Barboursville - $475,000
