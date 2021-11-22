 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Barboursville - $371,500

5 Bedroom Home in Barboursville - $371,500

5 Bedroom Home in Barboursville - $371,500

Enjoy the quiet living of the country on this well built brick house with an apartment with walk out in basement, well maintenance and care. It has 5 bedrooms total plus den and 4 full baths, come and see this opportunity to live in the country but close to everything. Don't let it go!!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert