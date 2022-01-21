This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for location, serenity, and small farming with approximately 9.15 acres of pasture, mixed forests, vegetable gardens, orchard, a well designed chicken coop, goat enclosure and dog run. A southern exposure enhances this productive and scenic land. The property also has a double garage/work shed, pool, storage sheds and much more. The ranch house has 2,045 sf finished upstairs and another finished 1,797 sf in the walk-out basement that boasts a full in-law suite, large family room, and an additional bed room. There is even a fall-out shelter! Owner is a past contractor and licensed HVAC technician and has kept all systems in top shape.
5 Bedroom Home in Afton - $949,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nearly all employees in the Academic Division have received their first two doses and 85% have provided proof of a booster.
Name is being withheld until family can be notified.
Dr. David Lapides faces up to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty Tuesday to two child pornograpy-related charges.
Another 157 homes and additional commercial properties could be coming to Crozet under a proposed development off of Route 240 and Park Ridge Drive.
His trip went so well that he’s not going to leave.
A Sunday snow storm is predicted to drop between three and six inches of snow with some ice and wind, according to a winter storm warning issu…
Former Virginia guard Kyle Guy signs two-way contract with Miami Heat
As much as six inches predicted across Central Virginia with some ice and gusty winds later this evening.
Richard "Trey" Coe was again granted bond following new charges related to alleged sexual crimes against a minor.
Sen. Louise Lucas, age 77, is Virginia's newest social-media star after an eventful inauguration weekend
A photo of her sitting behind Youngkin on Monday, shooting burning eyes at the new governor, has already been turned into a meme.