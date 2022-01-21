5 Bedroom Home in Afton - $949,900

This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for location, serenity, and small farming with approximately 9.15 acres of pasture, mixed forests, vegetable gardens, orchard, a well designed chicken coop, goat enclosure and dog run. A southern exposure enhances this productive and scenic land. The property also has a double garage/work shed, pool, storage sheds and much more. The ranch house has 2,045 sf finished upstairs and another finished 1,797 sf in the walk-out basement that boasts a full in-law suite, large family room, and an additional bed room. There is even a fall-out shelter! Owner is a past contractor and licensed HVAC technician and has kept all systems in top shape.