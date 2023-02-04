Built in 2020 in like new condition. "The Willow" built by Greenwood has an open floor plan with an amazing gourmet kitchen with a walk in pantry, generous sized screened in porch, 3 bedrooms plus an office on one level. Finished terrace level with a bedroom, full bath, rec room with a wet bar, and lots of unfinished storage.
4 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $754,000
