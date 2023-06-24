Built in 2022 this home is like buying a new home!! Located in the wonderful aged Community of Spring Creek. Bright and sunny open floor plan with an amazing amount of windows providing wonderful natural light. One level living at it's best with additional living space on the walkout terrace level. The primary suite is generous in size with a large walk-in closet and deluxe bathroom. Two additional bedrooms are also on the main level and an office/study. Cook and entertain to your hearts delight with the gourmet kitchen, it even has a coffee bar and walk in pantry. Enjoy sitting outside in the FURNISHED screened porch. Finished terrace level with a bedroom, full bath, rec room w/ a wet bar, and lots of unfinished storage. This home has a HERs Index Score of 57. Much of the furniture can be included.