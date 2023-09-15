Spectacular 2020 built GOLF FRONT GEM. Three bedrooms on the main level, luxury appointment inside and out and a gorgeous screened in porch with prominent golf course views. Exquisitely decorated and maintained with top notch perfection, this 4 bedroom residence will not disappoint. The moment you step inside the foyer the picture window 12th green golf views are on display end to end! Open plan featuring a true gourmet kitchen, glass enclosed GOLF VIEW dining room/breakfast room, premium appliances, handmade tile backsplash, & GAS range. Generac generator, irrigation system, fenced back yard & SOLID wood doors. The enormous finished walkout terrace level is a dream. Bedroom, full bath, luxury wet bar, wine frig. & a custom bookcase wall. Tankless water, and ABUNDANT STORAGE. Landscaping is superb and surrounds the residence.