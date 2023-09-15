Spectacular 2020 built GOLF FRONT GEM. Three bedrooms on the main level, luxury appointment inside and out and a gorgeous screened in porch with prominent golf course views. Exquisitely decorated and maintained with top notch perfection, this 4 bedroom residence will not disappoint. The moment you step inside the foyer the picture window 12th green golf views are on display end to end! Open plan featuring a true gourmet kitchen, glass enclosed GOLF VIEW dining room/breakfast room, premium appliances, handmade tile backsplash, & GAS range. Generac generator, irrigation system, fenced back yard & SOLID wood doors. The enormous finished walkout terrace level is a dream. Bedroom, full bath, luxury wet bar, wine frig. & a custom bookcase wall. Tankless water, and ABUNDANT STORAGE. Landscaping is superb and surrounds the residence.
4 Bedroom Home in ZION CROSSROADS - $720,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
“Operation Rock Bottom” resulted in the execution of nine search warrants and the arrest of 17 individuals.
The Washington Post reported that it had viewed videos in which Susanna Gibson, a nurse practitioner, urged viewers to pay the couple with "ti…
Amazon Web Services will build two data center campuses in Louisa’s Technology Overlay District.
“We promised the family members that we would never forget their loved ones, and we will keep that promise."
We are all more than our worst moments.