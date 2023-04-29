You’re going to say yes to this address! Welcome to Atlantic Builders Custom built ranch style Chesapeake home. In this house upgrades abound! From the third parking spot added to the garage, stone around the base of the covered front porch. A grand foyer that measures 15’ x 6’ with two bedrooms to the right and a full bathroom in between them, and looking to the left is the formal dining room and looking straight forward you are greeted with the open design of the kitchen, café, and living room combo space the house lives cozy. You could even enjoy dinner in the screened in sun room that overlooks the back yard. The entrance to the garage is off of the kitchen and from there you walk past the utility room with the washer and dryer hook up, straight over to the grand master bedroom with dual walk-in closets. In the basement there is the unfinished utility room with lots of finishing possibilities. The finished rec room has a walk out to the stone paved patio perfect for enjoying the sunset. The bedroom down stairs feels like a master with an attached full bath and walk in closet. So many great details about this property to see they just can't all be listed! Someone will feel very lucky to be the next owners! Don't miss out!