4 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $699,000

PRICE IMPROVEMENT !!! Why wait to build when this gorgeous, better than new, dream home is ready to make your Spring Creek lifestyle come alive? At $171 per finished sq foot this value can't be beat! 5 years young & checks all the boxes. Spotless & meticulously cared for you'll be proud to call this address "home." Open floor plan with stunning custom built Library/Dining Room, Beautiful Primary Bedroom & Bath offers double vanities & closets plus 2 addl. Guest Suites on the Main Level. Fully finished walk-out Terrace Level with a sumptuous In-Law/second Master Suite, Theater area with reclining seating, Coffee bar, Exercise Lounge, Utility Work Room, and so much storage! Gourmet kitchen offers GE Profile dual wall ovens, gas cooktop, all stainless appliances & loads of prep, pantry & cabinet space. LG Washer & Dryer convey. Hardwoods throughout the main level. Wait till you see the fireplace! Pick your flame color & mood. Trex deck w/retractible awning looks over the landscaped rear yard. Located on a quiet cul de sac. What's not to love?