4 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $599,950

Well-maintained 4BR home being sold by original owner on arguably the best lot in Spring Creek! Primary BR on the main level, fully finished basement; tons of space in this beautiful home. Lot is at the end of a cul-de-sac, backs to permanently private woods. Impeccably maintained lawn and landscaping. All the bells and whistles you'd expect - granite, hardwood, stainless appliances, etc. Don't delay, this will not last long.