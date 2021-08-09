This move in ready home is light filled, offers an open floor plan, chef's kitchen w/gas range, large rear deck and front porch, primary suite with enormous walk in closet/dressing room and spacious, spa like master bath, crown molding throughout first floor, first floor office, great room open to kitchen and large deck, mud room with a sink, two car garage, tankless water heater, water treatment system, an abundance of windows. This home was designed and built with elegance and ease of living in mind. Enjoy relaxing on large, secluded deck overlooking acres of private woods. The fenced in back yard is perfect for pets and recreation. The partially finished basement offers a large recreation room and full bath with room to expand into the 982 sq. ft. unfinished portion of the basement. Located in Spring Creek Subdivision, convenient to both Richmond and Charlottesville. Open House, Sun., 8/8, 1-3 pm.
4 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $579,000
