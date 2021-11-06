Spring Creek gem built in 2020 and loaded with upgrades. This home features 3,775 square feet of better-than-new living spaces. One level living with an oversized level (almost half an acre) lot and finished basement makes this house a must see for so many buyers. Upon entering the home, you will find large, light filled rooms with 9' ceilings and a family room featuring a fireplace with floor to ceiling stone and upgraded wood mantle. Open concept living seamlessly connects the living space to a gourmet kitchen with 4 foot extension that allows for a large breakfast area overlooking the screened in porch. The kitchen features maple cabinets painted white with soft close hinges, white subway tile backsplash, Silestone Pietra Quartz countertops, and a GE stainless steel appliance package. The large owners' suite on the main level has 2 walk in closets, separate elevated height vanities with upgraded cabinetry. High tech upgrades ease a homeowner's mind with smart lock front door, home security system with front and rear cameras, whole house surge protector, UV sterilizing system, and irrigation system with rain sensor and WiFi controls. Enjoy a screened porch, paver patio, large yard and conservation area across the street.
4 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $574,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong continued his historic season on Saturday night against BYU. Whether he continues with that historic season is now in question.
Voter turnout was so high in Albemarle County that the county did not have enough ballots for the Nov. 2 general election and had to resort to copying ballots on a copy machine and then rush them to precincts in need.
Five minutes into the fourth quarter of an eventual 66-49 loss to BYU, Brennan Armstrong suffered an apparent rib injury that now has the future of his season in doubt as Virginia goes into its open week.
Matthew Heimbach, a founder of the neo-Nazi Traditionalist Worker Party, was a surprise witness called by the plaintiffs Tuesday. He called James Fields a “martyr for our folk."
“She didn’t need ears to hear; she used her heart.”
Morse and Dooley rounded out the top three
Paige received 71% of the 5,642 votes cast, according to unofficial results posted online Tuesday night.
With quarterback Brennan Armstrong injured and the defense reeling, the Virginia football team has big several issues to address during its bye week, writes Mike Barber.
This year’s election comes as the Charlottesville school system is seeing a change in leadership and still dealing with the pandemic.
Central Virginians return incumbents to office.