4 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $574,900

Spring Creek gem built in 2020 and loaded with upgrades. This home features 3,775 square feet of better-than-new living spaces. One level living with an oversized level (almost half an acre) lot and finished basement makes this house a must see for so many buyers. Upon entering the home, you will find large, light filled rooms with 9' ceilings and a family room featuring a fireplace with floor to ceiling stone and upgraded wood mantle. Open concept living seamlessly connects the living space to a gourmet kitchen with 4 foot extension that allows for a large breakfast area overlooking the screened in porch. The kitchen features maple cabinets painted white with soft close hinges, white subway tile backsplash, Silestone Pietra Quartz countertops, and a GE stainless steel appliance package. The large owners' suite on the main level has 2 walk in closets, separate elevated height vanities with upgraded cabinetry. High tech upgrades ease a homeowner's mind with smart lock front door, home security system with front and rear cameras, whole house surge protector, UV sterilizing system, and irrigation system with rain sensor and WiFi controls. Enjoy a screened porch, paver patio, large yard and conservation area across the street.