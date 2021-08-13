This move in ready home is light filled, offers an open floor plan, chef's kitchen w/gas range, large rear deck and front porch, primary suite with enormous walk in closet/dressing room and spacious, spa like master bath, crown molding throughout first floor, first floor office, great room open to kitchen and large deck, mud room with a sink, two car garage, tankless water heater, water treatment system, an abundance of windows. This home was designed and built with elegance and ease of living in mind. Enjoy relaxing on large, secluded deck overlooking acres of private woods. The fenced in back yard is perfect for pets and recreation. The partially finished basement offers a large recreation room and full bath with room to expand into the 982 sq. ft. unfinished portion of the basement. Located in Spring Creek Subdivision, convenient to both Richmond and Charlottesville.
4 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $574,900
The 41-year-old was a co-founder of the Whitest Kids U Know, a sketch comedy group.
Also known as “Chris-Chan,” Chandler has been the subject of obsessive internet vitriol and trolling for more than a decade following the creation of her “Sonichu” character and web comic.
A Greene County woman, who was arrested and charged last weekend in connection to a possible sex crime against a family member, was in Greene …
Chandler interrupted the court proceedings, loudly saying “I’m famous on the internet.”
“You can rest assured that the vaccine works tremendously well to keep you from having to go to the hospital, but you can spread it to others even if you don’t know you have it. That’s why it behooves us to mask when we’re indoors and avoid crowds.”
Several other people have spoken out against the policy, saying that it would violate the rights of parents, among other concerns.
“I think it was a mistake that [criminal] cases weren’t brought, and I think that it would have made a difference to folks to see that the commonwealth took a position that this kind of criminal activity is not to be tolerated in our borders.”
A Barboursville man was sentenced Tuesday to 12 life sentences for raping a minor across a month and a half in 2019.
Many of those injured in the Aug. 12, 2017, car attack are still in need of help as they cope with life-altering injuries and trauma from the events.
The monuments of Confederate generals that led to division, riots and ultimately death four years ago have come down, but many say Charlottesville still struggles with recognizing historic injustices.