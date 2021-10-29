4 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $559,500

 Skip to main content
OPEN HOUSE Sunday, Oct 31st from 12-3! Why wait to build when you gave move right in to an almost new home? Popular Chesapeake floor plan, the property is barely two years young, and checks all of the right boxes: main floor master suite, full basement and attached two car garage. The open floor plan allows for plenty of natural light, and features a spacious great room, huge kitchen with generous sized island, upgraded kitchen appliances, including a gas range. Eat in kitchen opens to a rear deck; there is also a formal dining room, which could also be used as an office/study. Split bedroom design, the master suite has tiled shower, large walk in closet and double vanities. Relax in the large main floor great room or head downstairs to the finished den with its TV/movie area. Sellers chose to add an additional bedroom and full bath in the basement. The remaining unfinished area of the basement has lots of space for additional expansion or storage. The property is located on a quiet area, with few homes and green space just across the front yard. Spring Creek is an amenity rich community, that has a pool, playground, fitness room, tennis courts, plus a golf course. Owner uses Firefly internet. BE SURE TO VIEW THE 360 TOUR!

