OPEN HOUSE Sunday, Oct 31st from 12-3! Why wait to build when you gave move right in to an almost new home? Popular Chesapeake floor plan, the property is barely two years young, and checks all of the right boxes: main floor master suite, full basement and attached two car garage. The open floor plan allows for plenty of natural light, and features a spacious great room, huge kitchen with generous sized island, upgraded kitchen appliances, including a gas range. Eat in kitchen opens to a rear deck; there is also a formal dining room, which could also be used as an office/study. Split bedroom design, the master suite has tiled shower, large walk in closet and double vanities. Relax in the large main floor great room or head downstairs to the finished den with its TV/movie area. Sellers chose to add an additional bedroom and full bath in the basement. The remaining unfinished area of the basement has lots of space for additional expansion or storage. The property is located on a quiet area, with few homes and green space just across the front yard. Spring Creek is an amenity rich community, that has a pool, playground, fitness room, tennis courts, plus a golf course. Owner uses Firefly internet. BE SURE TO VIEW THE 360 TOUR!
4 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $559,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
The DMV is encouraging customers to conduct transactions online at dmvNOW.com until it reopens Dec. 6.
After a courtroom altercation between members of the two families, Brandon Shifflett, 18, pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder in the December death of Sara Hammond, 21, of Charlottesville.
But it's unclear how accurate the data is, as local registrars are reporting different numbers of total ballots sent, and the company collecting the data already notes potential scanning issues with USPS.
The Charlottesville case, as it has become known to some outside of the area, is an expansive lawsuit targeting key organizers and participants of both the Aug. 12, 2017 Unite the Right rally and preceding torch march on the University of Virginia grounds.
Transit provider Jaunt, a crucial service to people with disabilities, owes nearly $1 million to the state and will receive less money for ope…
The school system is planning to move quickly on the search process to replace the departing directors. The goal is to have new directors selected before the end of the school year, per the news release.
A suspicious package found Friday night outside of the Federal Building and U.S. District Court in downtown Charlottesville was a “personal it…
Downtown Stanardsville has a new dinner spot—and its only bar—thanks to local resident Roy Brock and the staff at Mountainside Bar & Grill…
The Virginia football team survives a late surge from Georgia Tech to win its fourth in a row and become bowl eligible.
By the end of Tuesday, only ten of the initially sought 12-person jury panel had been selected. And a defense attorney complained to a judge about two defendants who are representing themselves. “At some point we’re going to need to address how it's difficult for counsel to work next to pro se litigants. I have no idea what these two think they're doing.”