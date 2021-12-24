4 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $535,000

Wood Duck Lane is an ideal location within Spring Creek as it is very near the other (near15) gate as well as close to all of the amenities the neighborhood has to offer. The Pennington, ONE-LEVEL, 1st Floor Master home at Spring Creek, a Gated, Resort Style Amenity Filled Golf Course Community just minutes from Charlottesville. This popular home offers 9 ft ceilings, large walk-in closets, 2 car garage. Spacious kitchen w/ furniture grade cabinets, granite and stainless steel appliances. Owner's suite luxury bath w/ soaking tub & sep frameless shower w/ seat. Expansive family room w/ gas fireplace. Kohler, Carrier furnace, tankless H2O heater, Radiant Barrier Roof Sheathing. Finished basement rec room, bedroom, bathroom, and den.