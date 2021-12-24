 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Hazy Mountain Vineyards and Brewery
4 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $535,000

4 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $535,000

4 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $535,000

Wood Duck Lane is an ideal location within Spring Creek as it is very near the other (near15) gate as well as close to all of the amenities the neighborhood has to offer. The Pennington, ONE-LEVEL, 1st Floor Master home at Spring Creek, a Gated, Resort Style Amenity Filled Golf Course Community just minutes from Charlottesville. This popular home offers 9 ft ceilings, large walk-in closets, 2 car garage. Spacious kitchen w/ furniture grade cabinets, granite and stainless steel appliances. Owner's suite luxury bath w/ soaking tub & sep frameless shower w/ seat. Expansive family room w/ gas fireplace. Kohler, Carrier furnace, tankless H2O heater, Radiant Barrier Roof Sheathing. Finished basement rec room, bedroom, bathroom, and den.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert