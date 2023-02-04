4 BR / 3.5 BA Spring Creek villa with a finished basement. | Home was constructed in 2022, used lightly, and shows like new. | Home is 25 minutes from downtown Charlottesville and 60 minutes from downtown Richmond. | First floor master bedroom suite. | 10 ft ceilings on the main level. | Stainless steel appliances, gas range, and granite countertops in kitchen. | Second story loft space makes for an ideal home office or rec space. | Finished, walk out basement also features plenty of storage space. | Home backs up to common space. | Spring Creek is a gated golf course community. Other amenities include a pool, tennis and basketball courts, fitness center, and walking trails. | HOA fees include lawn care. | Home has an invisible fence line already buried in the ground. ADT security system installed.
4 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $535,000
