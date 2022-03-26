4 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $499,900

FINAL WALKOUT BASEMENT HOME AVAILABLE! Our Beck Villa in Spring Creek is a Main Level Living home with a very spacious configuration. Features include 9' and 10' ceilings, a beautiful trim & molding package, and designer finishes throughout. The beautiful gourmet kitchen made for a chef has a 9' long island, Carrara Marmi Quartz countertops, stainless steel GE Profile appliances, and soft close Timberlake cabinetry. The main level Owner's Suite overlooks the trees! Upstairs includes two bedrooms, a full bath, and loft area perfect for a home office or for guests to enjoy a separate living space. The fully finished walkout basement includes a rec room, full bath, 4th bedroom, and ample unfinished storage. Impressive homesite overlooking conservation trees. Enjoy the view with a cup of coffee from the deck! Low-Maintenance, worry-free living with Hardie Plank siding, lawn maintenance included, and an extensive warranty program all within the gated, resort-style community of Spring Creek. Amenities include a Swimming Pool, Clubhouse, Tennis Courts, Pickleball Courts, Fitness Center, Walking Trails throughout, and many more to enjoy. Ask about our Closing Cost Assistance! Similar Pictures. 2021 National Builder of the Year.