Brand New Villa Floorplan at Spring Creek! Our Beck is a Main Level Living home with a very spacious configuration. Features also include 9' and 10' ceilings, a beautiful gourmet kitchen with an island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, oak stairs and luxury vinyl flooring. Upstairs includes two bedrooms, a full bath, and loft area for guests to enjoy a separate living space. The fully finished basement includes a rec room, full bath, and 4th bedroom. Impressive homesite overlooking conservation trees. Enjoy the view with a cup of coffee from the deck! Low-Maintenance, worry-free living with Hardie Plank siding, lawn maintenance included, and an extensive warranty program all within the gated, resort-style community of Spring Creek. Amenities include a Swimming Pool, Clubhouse, Tennis Courts, Pickleball Courts, Fitness Center, Walking Trails throughout, and many more to enjoy. Ask about our Closing Cost Assistance! Similar Pictures.
4 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $494,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
When they are fully ripe, the fruits are delicious — not only for humans, but for a variety of critters.
A developer wants to build 490 homes on about 36 acres near the U.S 250/29 Bypass on Old Ivy Road in Albemarle County, but some residents are …
As Chris Cantwell attempted one last-ditch effort at swaying the jury that he is innocent, plaintiffs’ and defense lawyers — including those r…
“Creating more instability after the last two years of constant change and anxiety has created even more stress in our lives,” the Albemarle Education Association said of the new payroll system.
Playing without injured quarterback Brennan Armstrong, the Virginia football team struggles in a 28-3 loss to No. 7 Notre Dame.
Rally lawsuit defendants Chris Cantwell and Richard Spencer asked for charges against them to be dismissed Tuesday, but the judge refused, for…
Champion Brewery and Reason Beer will merge into one company.
Throughout the trial, Jason Kessler has been pointed to by other defendants as the primary organizer of both rallies.
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Manassas Park man Friday and charged him with rape and object sexual penetration, according to a…
Three takeaways from the Virginia men's basketball team's 67-47 loss to Houston.