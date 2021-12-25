Brand New Villa Floorplan at Spring Creek! Our Beck is a Main Level Living home with a very spacious configuration. Features also include 9' and 10' ceilings, a beautiful gourmet kitchen with an island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, oak stairs and luxury vinyl flooring. Upstairs includes two bedrooms, a full bath, and loft area for guests to enjoy a separate living space. The fully finished basement includes a rec room, full bath, and 4th bedroom. Impressive homesite overlooking conservation trees. Enjoy the view with a cup of coffee from the deck! Low-Maintenance, worry-free living with Hardie Plank siding, lawn maintenance included, and an extensive warranty program all within the gated, resort-style community of Spring Creek. Amenities include a Swimming Pool, Clubhouse, Tennis Courts, Pickleball Courts, Fitness Center, Walking Trails throughout, and many more to enjoy. Ask about our Closing Cost Assistance! Similar Pictures.
4 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $493,400
