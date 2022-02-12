Brand New Villa Floorplan at Spring Creek! Our Beck is a Main Level Living home with a very spacious configuration. Features include 9' and 10' ceilings, a beautiful gourmet kitchen with an island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, oak stairs and luxury vinyl flooring. Upstairs includes two bedrooms, a full bath, and loft area perfect for a home office or for guests to enjoy a separate living space. The fully finished walkout basement includes a rec room, full bath, 4th bedroom, and ample unfinished storage. Impressive homesite overlooking conservation trees. Enjoy the view with a cup of coffee from the deck! Low-Maintenance, worry-free living with Hardie Plank siding, lawn maintenance included, and an extensive warranty program all within the gated, resort-style community of Spring Creek. Amenities include a Swimming Pool, Clubhouse, Tennis Courts, Pickleball Courts, Fitness Center, Walking Trails throughout, and many more to enjoy. Ask about our Closing Cost Assistance! Similar Pictures. 2021 National Builder of the Year.
4 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $490,713
Related to this story
Most Popular
DURHAM, N.C. — Their lead in the most hostile of intimidating venues held up from midway through the first half until deep into the second half.
A five-bedroom home on the Outer Banks has collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Park Service.
A suspect in a homicide and multiple shootings in downtown Blacksburg late Friday appears to have recorded his Saturday night arrest by police on Facebook Live.
General admission attendees can watch the race along the rail or on a large video wall and purchase alcohol on site, but cannot bring in their own alcoholic beverages.
RICHMOND — A deputy Virginia attorney general resigned Thursday, a state official said, after The Washington Post raised questions about socia…
Reece Beekman sank an open corner 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds to play and the Virginia men's basketball team stunned No. 9 Duke 69-68 at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
You can’t win a civil lawsuit where no one got hurt. That truth likely will determine the outcome of a legal action bent on killing an anti-ra…
"It's challenging, because we've been running this race for two years now. And I think most of us, at least hoped at some level, that we would be in a different spot than we are today."
Hatton Ferry will float again thanks to donations.
Fire is believed to have started in the kitchen