4 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $484,900

ONLY BASEMENT HOME LEFT AVAILABLE NOW! Beautiful Beck Villa-style home offers main-level living with a spacious and open floorplan. Featuring a fabulous owner's suite with large walk-in closet, 9' and 10' ceilings throughout. Embrace your inner chef with the open kitchen's stainless steel appliances and beautiful granite island counter top. Oak stairs bring you to the second level with an open loft flex space perfect for a home office or additional living room and two spacious bedrooms one with a walk-in closet, and another full bath. On the lower level, you will find plenty more space and privacy with an oversized rec room, full bath, and enclosed den or fourth bed. PERFECT for Mother or Father in-law suite. Don't forget to take a break from your day on your open rear deck facing the woods. Additional upgrades to the home include electric fireplace, HVAC zone control. Low-Maintenance, worry-free living with Hardie Plank siding, lawn maintenance included, and an extensive warranty program all within the gated, resort-style community of Spring Creek. Similar photos to model. Down to our last 10 homes left here and they will not last long! Book your appt today and qualify for additional closing cost credits!