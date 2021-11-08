4 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $389,000

One level living in a terrific location with superb back outdoor space! This home feels good from the minute you walk in the front door. Hardwood floors gleam throughout the main living areas that offer great flow. The first floor is complete with a generously sized updated kitchen, formal dining room, lovely great room, owner's suite, plus 2 more bedrooms, full bath and laundry - all on the first level. Tub or shower in owner's bathroom? - this home has both! Upstairs can accommodate so many uses from a 4th bedroom, media room, gym, rec room, home office, storage, etc. The garage is honestly pretty amazing as well: room for 2 cars and your golf cart! HVAC approx 2 years old. Current owner added rear deck trellis and front decking. Doggie invisible fence already installed. All of this is within a walk to the clubhouse, swimming pool and golf center of Spring Creek. This is such a sweet house ready for its next owner! Are you ready for resort style living?