Split bedroom, open Chesapeake Floor plan. Huge kitchen, oversized center island, granite, abundance of natural light, oversized primary suite on main level w/ large walk in closet, tilted shower. 4th bedroom in the basement along with plenty of room to spread out. Home on quiet cul-de-sac and in walking distance to the many of amenities and tavern. Tenant criteria: 3x gross income of the monthly rent (3,000x3=$9,000), credit score of 620 or higher, pets are on a conditional basis. Available in early to mid August.