Split bedroom, open Chesapeake Floor plan. Huge kitchen, oversized center island, granite, abundance of natural light, oversized primary suite on main level w/ large walk in closet, tilted shower. 4th bedroom in the basement along with plenty of room to spread out. Home on quiet cul-de-sac and in walking distance to the many of amenities and tavern. Tenant criteria: 3x gross income of the monthly rent (3,000x3=$9,000), credit score of 620 or higher, pets are on a conditional basis. Available in early to mid August.
4 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $3,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
He’s lost his restaurant empire, his flagship brewpub and the trust of his former employees and partners, but Hunter Smith says he plans to ke…
The white walnut was one of the first trees added to a list of 73 notable Charlottesville trees.
Marijuana sales were expected to begin in 2024 after former Gov. Ralph Northam signed the 2021 Cannabis Control Act.
Charlottesville is no stranger to cannabis. On the Downtown Mall alone, there are no less than five stores who wanted in on the retail market …
There will be no Fourth of July fireworks in Charlottesville proper this year, but there are plenty of opportunities to catch some sparkle in the sky.