 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Troy - $965,000

4 Bedroom Home in Troy - $965,000

South Keswick One Level Living Estate. 10 Private Acres; 3 Bedrooms 3 full baths in the Main House & Separate Attached Apartment with 1 Bedroom 1 Full Bath. In Ground Pool, Formal Gardens, Fire-pit, Cascading Waterfeature & Fenced Equestrian Ring. Entertain in the spacious great room which flows to the wrap around porch overlooking the in-ground pool. Main House Terrace Level has kitchenette & Apartment has ramp to access pool & parking without any steps! A Chef's dream kitchen & garden provide a bounty & the community fishing pond will supply the rest! Must see to appreciate!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert