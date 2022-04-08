 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Troy - $925,000

South Keswick One Level Living Estate. 10 Private Acres; 3 Bedrooms 3 full baths in the Main House & Separate Attached Apartment with 1 Bedroom 1 Full Bath. In Ground Pool, Formal Gardens, Fire-pit, Cascading Waterfeature & Fenced Equestrian Ring. Entertain in the spacious great room which flows to the wrap around porch overlooking the in-ground pool. Main House Terrace Level has kitchenette & Apartment has ramp to access pool & parking without any steps! A Chef's dream kitchen & garden provide a bounty & the community fishing pond will supply the rest! Must see to appreciate!

