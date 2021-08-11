 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Troy - $849,500

Want to live off-grid? You can do it here - in style! Private, yet conveniently located 10 acre estate with easy access to C'ville & Richmond, just 2 miles south of the Zion Crossroads I-64 exit. Spacious & elegant with an open floor plan for todays lifestyle, yet intimate, too. Offering gourmet Kitchen with granite & stainless gas cooking, formal Dining area, sumptuous Master Suite & even a Terrace Level Home Theater w/stadium seating, Recreation Room with a pool table & Fireplace & a Sauna Room too. Outdoor entertaining area with fireplace, kitchen & bar area. Plenty of room for a future in-ground pool or Tennis Court or a Green House if desired. Whole house generator already in place with dedicated 500 gal propane tank. Designer lighting throughout. Plenty of space inside & out for personal or commercial events. Horses welcome. Gorgeous night sky viewing from the expansive rear decks & yard. 1 Year Home warranty included. Well is 205 feet & 12 GPM.

