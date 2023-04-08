Meadow Brook is a wooded community with 94-plus acres of open and wooded space located on Bybee Church Road in Fluvanna County. Designed for country living with city conveniences, Meadow Brook is within striking distance of both Charlottesville and Richmond. Minutes to Zions Crossroads shops and businesses. Limited homesites available. The Addison floorplan boasts NEW exterior options, 4brs, 3.5-4.5 baths, home office, covered/screened porch options, and increase living space with the morning room option. Choose your finishes with our professional designer! Energy efficient construction. All homes HERS rated and Pearl Certified. Community photos artistic renderings. Basement Option available additional sq ft up to 3764. Similar photos