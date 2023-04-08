Meadow Brook is a wooded community with 94-plus acres of open and wooded space located on Bybee Church Road in Fluvanna County. Designed for country living with city conveniences, Meadow Brook is within striking distance of both Charlottesville and Richmond. Minutes to Zions Crossroads shops and businesses. Limited homesites available. The Addison floorplan boasts NEW exterior options, 4brs, 3.5-4.5 baths, home office, covered/screened porch options, and increase living space with the morning room option. Choose your finishes with our professional designer! Energy efficient construction. All homes HERS rated and Pearl Certified. Community photos artistic renderings. Basement Option available additional sq ft up to 3764. Similar photos
4 Bedroom Home in Troy - $545,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Charlottesville mother who worked in and supported child advocacy organizations has been arrested and indicted on federal allegations that s…
A Greene County man learned last Monday that trafficking fentanyl meant that he was getting a 20-year prison sentence. But one Greene County m…
By the end of 2023, the University of Virginia will spend $7 million paying its top 10 earners.
Albemarle County police were searching the Greenwood area late into the evening Thursday for a man they described as mentally unstable and car…
Less than three months after the beleaguered business that owns and operates the Brasserie Saison restaurant said it planned to expand its ope…