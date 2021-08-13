 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Troy - $525,000

4 Bedroom Home in Troy - $525,000

4 Bedroom Home in Troy - $525,000

This beautiful, corner lot, 2 level home is Move-In ready and only 1 year young. Your new home greets you with a covered front porch and gorgeous curb appeal that sets the stage for what is inside. The main level living offers gorgeous hardwood flooring to insinuate the care and detail of your home. The gourmet kitchen offers a chefs dream with lots of cabinet space, gas cook top, wall oven and plenty of counter space for food prep, table space for dinners and a center island with a breakfast bar for quick meals on the go. Impress guests while you entertain with an open floor plan to the living room with a stone fireplace and large window that allow for tons of natural light, escape to the rear deck to entertain on your large rear deck. The large owner’s suite features vaulted ceilings, hers and his walk in closets and spa like bath with beautiful walk-in frameless shower with bench and double vanities. There are 2 additional large bedrooms on the main level with a gorgeous second bath and a formal dining room. The lower level features a large rec room with walkout for entertaining or just relaxing with friends and family and a large 4th bedroom with attached full bath for an aupair or guest room.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greene County woman charged with incest
Crime News

Greene County woman charged with incest

Also known as “Chris-Chan,” Chandler has been the subject of obsessive internet vitriol and trolling for more than a decade following the creation of her “Sonichu” character and web comic.

UVa Health restricts visitors in wake of COVID wave
UVa

UVa Health restricts visitors in wake of COVID wave

“You can rest assured that the vaccine works tremendously well to keep you from having to go to the hospital, but you can spread it to others even if you don’t know you have it. That’s why it behooves us to mask when we’re indoors and avoid crowds.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert