To Be Built and Similar to Photos, The ROSALYN is situated on a Premium 6.68 Acre Lot and features Side Load Garage, Fiberglass 8" Square Porch Columns, Upgraded Siding Accents, 2 Zone HVAC Unit, 9 Ft Ceiling on Entire First Floor w/ Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring, 1st Floor Master Suite w/ Double Bowl Vanity, LVP Floor in Master Bath Only, Oak Stairs, 5Ft, Garden Bath/Shower/, Window above, Stainless Appliances, 42" Kitchen Wall Cabinets, Granite Counter-tops, Island w/ Overhang, Boxed Bay Window in Dining Nook, 14'X14' Rear Deck, Extra Window in Bedroom 3, Extra LED Flushmounts, Pull Down Attic Stairs for Extra Storage, and So much More! Septic system designed for 3 bedrooms - accommodates 6 person occupancy.
4 Bedroom Home in Troy - $473,744
