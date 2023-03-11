Construction has Begun and Similar to Photos, The Beautiful JEFFERSON w/ Side Load Garage, 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Upgraded Siding Accents, Quaint Front Porch w/ 8" Square Fiberglass/Vinyl Columns, Craftsman Style Front Door, Upgraded Interior Doors,18'x16' Rear Deck, Engineered Hardwood Floors on Entire First Level, Oak Stairs, Kitchen Granite Countertops, Island, Stainless Appliances, Vaulted Master Suite, LVP Floors, Ceramic Tile Shower, Free Standing Tub Option, Double Bowl Vanity, Paddle Fans in all Bedrooms, Pull Down Attic Stairs for Extra Storage. Septic system designed for 3 bedrooms – accommodates 6 person occupancy. Forest View is a walkable neighborhood with easy access to Zion Crossroads and major roadways. Drive through and see why this community is a great place to live! Contact Agent for Details!
4 Bedroom Home in Troy - $452,545
