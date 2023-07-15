Welcome to serene Sycamore Landing! This impeccably maintained home sits on a large, level half acre corner lot that is private and protected by beautiful mature trees in the backyard. Tasteful upgrades to this spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home are showcased throughout and include granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the eat-in kitchen, newly added hardwood floors upstairs, a formal dining room, whole-house Ring security system, Ecobee smart wifi-enabled thermostat and a sizable back deck for entertaining. Less than 5 miles from Zions Crossroads and a short 15min drive to Charlottesville means close proximity to shopping, restaurants and more while maintaining a tranquil setting to return home to. The quiet community has a pond and walking trails to unwind outdoors afterwork or on the weekends.
4 Bedroom Home in Troy - $440,000
