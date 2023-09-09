BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION--Completed in March 2023--Forest View Subdivision. Situated on 2.69 acres, this home enjoys a bright & sunny front and back yard & surrounded by mature hardwoods for privacy. Sweet Farmhouse framed with a classic front porch. Enter in to the open floor plan w/connectivity between the Dining Room, Kitchen, Breakfast Room and Great Room; all with Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring. The Kitchen includes wood cabinets, sleek stainless appliances & granite counters. Four spacious bedrooms upstairs with a fantastic Primary Suite including: sitting area, walk-in closet with custom shelving, & Primary Bath (lg tile shower, dual vanity). Pull Down Attic Stairs for Extra Storage. 10 X16 deck off of the Great Room. Home will be under Builder-Warranty until 3/2024. FIBER OPTIC internet.