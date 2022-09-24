To Be Built and Similar to Photos, The NEW CHARLOTTE Plan features 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Covered Front Porch w/ prefinished Wood Columns, Craftsman Style Front Door, Upgraded Siding Accents, Two gable Accents, 10x12 Rear Deck, Side Load Garage, Upgraded Interior Doors, Gourmet Kitchen w/Upgraded Tier 2 Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances and Farmhouse Sink, Quartz Countertops, Pendant Lights over the island, Laminate Floors on Entire First Level, Dining Room w/ Square Edge Trim Package, Master Suite includes a Ceiling Fan, 5' Fiberglass Shower w/ Transom Window. Pull Down Attic Stairs for Storage, Extra LED Lights, and So Much More! Forest View is a walkable neighborhood with easy access to Zion Crossroads and major roadways. Drive through and see why this community is a great place to live! Contact Agent for Details!
4 Bedroom Home in Troy - $436,820
Charlottesville police officers found a young man dying of wounds near Court Square. Daquain Maurice Anderson, 29, of Charlottesville, later succumbed to his injuries at the University of Virginia Medical Center’s emergency room, according to a police statement.
New retailers, JABA and Albemarle County slated to occupy mall.
Trying to make an emergency landing somewhere - anywhere - the unidentified pilot aimed for Charlottesville.
The University of Virginia Police Department (UPD) has shared the first update on its investigation into the hate crime that took place on Gro…
No arrests have been made in the homicide.
Hiring and staffing has been an ever-present challenge, official says.
Who's the millionaire? Virginia store sells $1 million Mega Millions ticket, just one number short of big jackpot
Whoever has the winning ticket has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize.
UPD is awaiting approval from the University to share an image of the suspect with the public to identify them quickly.
The hoax occurred the same day as a similar hoax at E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg. Together, they make up two of more than 30 similar reported instances across the county in the past week.
Greer, Mountain View, Red Hill and Woodbrook elementary schools had one student demographic group that did not pass state Standard of Learning exams, according to officials.