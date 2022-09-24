 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Troy - $436,820

To Be Built and Similar to Photos, The NEW CHARLOTTE Plan features 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Covered Front Porch w/ prefinished Wood Columns, Craftsman Style Front Door, Upgraded Siding Accents, Two gable Accents, 10x12 Rear Deck, Side Load Garage, Upgraded Interior Doors, Gourmet Kitchen w/Upgraded Tier 2 Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances and Farmhouse Sink, Quartz Countertops, Pendant Lights over the island, Laminate Floors on Entire First Level, Dining Room w/ Square Edge Trim Package, Master Suite includes a Ceiling Fan, 5' Fiberglass Shower w/ Transom Window. Pull Down Attic Stairs for Storage, Extra LED Lights, and So Much More! Forest View is a walkable neighborhood with easy access to Zion Crossroads and major roadways. Drive through and see why this community is a great place to live! Contact Agent for Details!

