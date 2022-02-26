 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Troy - $434,900

To Be Built and Similar to Photos. The ROSALYN features a 1st Floor Master Suite, Unfinished Bonus Room w/ Twin Window & 2nd Floor Loft w/ Paddle Fan. Upgrades include, 2-Zone HVAC, 8" Stained Wooden Porch Columns, Wide Window Trim, Iron Rails on Porch, Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring on Entire First Floor, Except Master Suit that includes Paddle Fan, 5ft Ceramic Tile Shower, Double Bowl Vanity, Granite Kitchen Countertops and Island, 42" Wall Cabinets w/ Extra Recessed Lights, Gas Fireplace in Great Room, LED Lighting, Pull Down Attic Stairs for Extra Storage, and so much more! Septic system designed for 3 bedrooms - accommodates 6 person occupancy. Contact Agent for Details!

