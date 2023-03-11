TO BE BUILT and Similar to Photos, The ROSS w/ full length Covered Porch features a Side Load Garage w/ Opener, Upgraded Siding Accents, Wide Window Trim, Black Windows on Front, Stained Front Porch Columns w/ Wrought Iron Rails, Stained Grade French Front Door w/ 3/4 Glass, Black Gutters, Master Suite has Trim Package and 5 ft. Tile Shower w/ Wall Niche, Double Vanity, Laminate Floors on 1st level, Oak Stairs w/ Craftsman Rail Package, Open Kitchen, Granite Counters, Island, Stainless Farmhouse Sink, 42" Cabinets, Pantry Cabinet, Stainless Appliances, Extra Windows in GR, 10'x14' Deck, Pull Down Attic Stairs for Storage, and So Much more! Septic System is designed for 3 bedrooms accommodates 6 occupants. Contact Agent for Details!
4 Bedroom Home in Troy - $428,330
