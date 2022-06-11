 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Troy - $427,132

Similar to Photos. The Grayson with Wrap Around Covered Porch is situated on a 2.17 Acre Home Site with Attached Garage, Wide Window Trim, 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Master Suite with Tray Ceiling, 5Ft Shower w/ Glass Door, Double Bowl Vanity, Open Kitchen, 36" Wall Cabinets, Granite, Stainless Appliance package, Luxury Vinyl Plank Floors on Entire 1st Level, 10x14 Rear Deck, Upgraded Interior Doors. 3 Bedroom septic accommodates 6 occupants. Forest View is a walkable neighborhood with easy access to Zion Crossroads and major roadways. Drive through and see why this community is a great place to live!

