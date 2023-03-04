TO BE BUILT and Similar to Photos, The ROSS w/ full length Covered Porch features a Side Load Garage w/ Opener, Upgraded Siding Accents, Wide Window Trim, Black Windows on Front, Stained Front Porch Columns w/ Wrought Iron Rails, Stained Grade French Front Door w/ 3/4 Glass, Black Gutters, Master Suite has Trim Package and 5 ft. Tile Shower w/ Wall Niche, Double Vanity, Laminate Floors on 1st level, Oak Stairs w/ Craftsman Rail Package, Open Kitchen, Granite Counters, Island, Stainless Farmhouse Sink, 42" Cabinets, Pantry Cabinet, Stainless Appliances, Extra Windows in GR, 10'x14' Deck, Pull Down Attic Stairs for Storage, and So Much more! Septic System is designed for 3 bedrooms accommodates 6 occupants. Contact Agent for Details!
4 Bedroom Home in Troy - $423,330
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police shot and killed an armed man who fired multiple shots near the Red Roof Inn in Charlottesville after a standoff on Tuesday.
The teenager who died in a Louisa County car crash on Friday night has been identified as Chase Luck.
A junior at Louisa County High School is dead after a car crash on Friday night that left four other Louisa students injured.
Two of the three planned spans for a new pedestrian bridge system that the University of Virginia plans to open as part of its highly-anticipa…
After hours of public comment, the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve a rezoning request for a 525-unit reside…