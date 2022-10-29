 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Troy - $410,961

Construction is Underway and Similar to Photos, The Popular Brookwood features Quaint Front Porch, 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Attached Garage, Wide Window Trim, Craftsman Style Front Door, Upgraded Siding Accents, Upgraded Interior Doors and Windows, Luxury Vinyl Plank Floors on 1st Floors, Craftsman Rail on Stairs, Kitchen w/ 42" Wall Cabinets, Granite Countertops, Stainless Appliances, Angle Bay in Dining Nook, Trim Accent Package in Dining Room, Master Bath w/ LVP, Double Vanity, 5ft Tile Shower, Transom Window, Paddle Fan in Master Suite, Pull Down Attic Stairs for Extra Storage. Contact Agent for Details! Septic system designed for 3 bedrooms – accommodates 6 person occupancy.

