4 Bedroom Home in Troy - $400,957

PRESOLD and Customized for a Buyer, The ROSALYN features Side Load Garage w/ Pedestrian Door, Garage Opener, Finished Bonus Room w/ Closet, 2nd Floor Loft converted to 5th Bedroom, 2 Zone HVAC Unit, 9 Ft Ceiling on Entire First Floor and Garage, 1st Floor Master Suite w/ Double Bowl Vanity, Garden Bath/Shower/Glass Door, Window above Tub, Elongated Toilet Seats, Adult Height Vanity in Hall Bath, Stainless Appliances, Gas Range, 36" Kitchen Wall Cabinets, Crown Molding, Island, Boxed Bay Window in Dining Nook, Patio Door, Gas Fireplace, Paddle Fans in all Bedrooms, Bonus Room, and Loft, Pull Down Attic Stairs for Extra Storage, and So much More! Septic system designed for 3 bedrooms - accommodates 6 person occupancy.

