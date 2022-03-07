 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Troy - $400,000

4 Bedroom Home in Troy - $400,000

This 4 bed 2.5 bath FOX GLEN home features an EAT-IN KITCHEN with endless granite countertop space, maple cabinets, and pantry, a cozy GAS FIREPLACE in the living room, and a spacious PRIMARY SUITE with WALK-IN CLOSET and ENSUITE PRIMARY BATH with JETTED TUB! Park your car in the ATTACHED 2-CAR GARAGE or take in some sun on the FRONT BALCONY or PRIVATE BACK PATIO! Located just 5 minutes from Zion Crossroads & 15 minutes from Pantops!

