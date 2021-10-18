4 Bedroom Home in Troy - $399,000

Check out this turn key home in a well established neighborhood just minutes to highway 250, I-64, Pantops and downtown Charlottesville! Located in Fox Glenn, This property includes 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, gracious kitchen to living room layout with a gas fireplace, formal dining room, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel appliances, Hardwood flooring throughout the main level, 9' ceilings and a perfectly sized back deck for entertaining! The second floor has 3 guest rooms, a bonus space currently used as a playroom but could be a perfect home office, Master En-Suite with a jetted tub, Floored Attic and a Water filtration system. This home is situated on 0.34 acres and has a mature and FLAT backyard that has been beautifully landscaped in the front flower beds. The seller installed new HVAC systems in 2019 and 2020. HOA fees include area maintenance, snow plowing, playground and maintenance of the septic system. Firefly Fiber Broadband is Internet provider. OPEN HOUSE 10/17 from 12-2