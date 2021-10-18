Check out this turn key home in a well established neighborhood just minutes to highway 250, I-64, Pantops and downtown Charlottesville! Located in Fox Glenn, This property includes 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, gracious kitchen to living room layout with a gas fireplace, formal dining room, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel appliances, Hardwood flooring throughout the main level, 9' ceilings and a perfectly sized back deck for entertaining! The second floor has 3 guest rooms, a bonus space currently used as a playroom but could be a perfect home office, Master En-Suite with a jetted tub, Floored Attic and a Water filtration system. This home is situated on 0.34 acres and has a mature and FLAT backyard that has been beautifully landscaped in the front flower beds. The seller installed new HVAC systems in 2019 and 2020. HOA fees include area maintenance, snow plowing, playground and maintenance of the septic system. Firefly Fiber Broadband is Internet provider. OPEN HOUSE 10/17 from 12-2
4 Bedroom Home in Troy - $399,000
Boyles is the fifth interim or full-time city manager the city has had since 2018, and the third since September 2020.
LEXINGTON — A drunk driver was going 152 mph (245 kph) when he was pulled over in Rockbridge County over the weekend, Virginia State Police said.
Dr. William A. Petri, an immunologist at the University of Virginia School of Medicine, answers this week’s questions from readers on COVID-19…
Huguely, a former University of Virginia lacrosse player, was found guilty of second-degree murder in 2012 in Charlottesville Circuit Court in the killing of Yeardley Love.
Understaffing and mismanagement have led to chronic delivery problems, two former mail carriers say.
Bonumose, a food technology company, is investing $27.7 million in its expansion in Albemarle County, which will add 64 employees over the nex…
With 86% of its 3-point shooting production gone from a season ago, the UVa men's basketball team will have a new offensive identity. “We’ll have to score in different ways. It won’t be a team that’s gonna spray out 30, 40 3s.”
The adult was hospitalized with complications from hepatitis A and had underlying medical conditions, according to health department officials. Thirty-seven cases and 26 hospitalizations have been confirmed.
A Stafford County couple in their 40s contracted the virus and died within about two weeks of each other, leaving behind five children and one grandson.
It’s come to my attention that a business venture named “Sojourner’s Glamping” is under contract to purchase a roughly 100-acre property on Mu…