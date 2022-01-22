Similar to Photos. Construction is underway on the Staunton with Side Load Garage and Covered Front Porch features upgraded siding accents, Board & Batten Shutters, Architectural Gable Accent, & Box Porch Columns. The Open Kitchen has w/ 42" Cabinets, Granite counters, Island w/ Seating, and Stainless Appliances. Main level Luxury Vinyl Plank floors lead to cozy carpeted Great Room. Sq. Edge Trim and Craftsman Rail Package add to the upgrades. Maser bath includes Double Bowl Vanity and 5' Fiberglass Shower w/ Glass Door. Pull down attic access includes storage trusses. 10x16 Rear Deck overlooks the 1.5 acre wooded home site. Septic system is designed for 3 bedrooms and accommodates 6 occupants. Contact Agent for more Details!
4 Bedroom Home in Troy - $388,496
Nearly all employees in the Academic Division have received their first two doses and 85% have provided proof of a booster.
Name is being withheld until family can be notified.
Dr. David Lapides faces up to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty Tuesday to two child pornograpy-related charges.
His trip went so well that he’s not going to leave.
Former Virginia guard Kyle Guy signs two-way contract with Miami Heat
As much as six inches predicted across Central Virginia with some ice and gusty winds later this evening.
Another 157 homes and additional commercial properties could be coming to Crozet under a proposed development off of Route 240 and Park Ridge Drive.
Sen. Louise Lucas, age 77, is Virginia's newest social-media star after an eventful inauguration weekend
A photo of her sitting behind Youngkin on Monday, shooting burning eyes at the new governor, has already been turned into a meme.
“Of the potential things that I could be honored for, being honored by Black people and being aligned with Miss Lugo and the work that she did is an honor and I appreciate that the elders of the community thought of me,” Walker said.
St. Anne's-Belfield graduate Tessa Majors was killed in a 2019 robbery attempt near Barnard College where she was a freshman.