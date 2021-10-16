4 Bedroom Home in Troy - $388,279

PRESOLD and Similar to Photos, This Monticello Plan is Customized for a Buyer and features 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Side-Load Garage, Gas Fireplace, Angled Bay Window in Nook, Kitchen with Granite Counter-tops and 2x4 Island, 42" Wall Cabinets w/ Crown Molding, Soft Close Drawers, Stainless Appliances, Master Bath w/ Double Bowl Vanity, 5Ft Shower w/ Glass Door, Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring on Entire First Level, 2nd Floor Hallway, 9 Ft Ceiling on First Floor and Garage, Oak Stairs, 12x20 Rear Deck, LED Flushmount Lighting, 2-Zone HVAC Unit, and So Much More! Septic system designed for 3 bedrooms – accommodates 6 person occupancy.