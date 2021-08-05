 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Troy - $384,310
spotlight

As of July 17 Foundation Installed and Framing Ready to Begin! The 4 bedroom ROSS plan will be Similar to Photos with Side Load Garage and partial Front Porch, situated on 1.8 Acres. Additional features include Siding upgrades, Colonial Barn Shutters, Upgraded Windows, Master Suite w/ Ceramic Tile Shower w/ Transom Window, Double Bowl Vanity, Luxury Vinyl Plank Floors on entire First Level, Except Great Room, Oak Stairs, Gourmet Kitchen w/ Island, Dining Nook, Granite Counter tops, 42" Wall Cabinets, Stainless Appliances, Pull Down Attic Stairs for Storage, 10x14 Rear Deck, and So Much More! Septic system designed for 3 bedrooms – accommodates 6 person occupancy. Contact Agent for Details!

