4 Bedroom Home in Troy - $378,496

Similar to Photos. Construction is underway on the Staunton with Side Load Garage and Covered Front Porch features upgraded siding accents, Board & Batten Shutters, Architectural Gable Accent, & Box Porch Columns. The Open Kitchen has w/ 42" Cabinets, Granite counters, Island w/ Seating, and Stainless Appliances. Main level Luxury Vinyl Plank floors lead to cozy carpeted Great Room. Sq. Edge Trim and Craftsman Rail Package add to the upgrades. Maser bath includes Double Bowl Vanity and 5' Fiberglass Shower w/ Glass Door. Pull down attic access includes storage trusses. 10x16 Rear Deck overlooks the 1.5 acre wooded home site. Septic system is designed for 3 bedrooms and accommodates 6 occupants. Contact Agent for more Details!