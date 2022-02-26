 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Troy - $375,224

Similar to Photo, Lot is cleared and footer/foundation work started. Brand New 4 Bedroom HUDSON with a Side Load Garage features Siding Upgrades, Wide Window Trim, Upgraded Craftsman Style Front Door, Master Suite with 5 Ft Fiber Glass Shower w/ a Transom Window above, Double Bowl Vanity, Luxury Vinyl Plank in Foyer, Kitchen, Mud Room, and 1/2 Bath, Open Kitchen w/ Granite Counter-tops and Island, Stainless Appliances, Extra Window in Great Room and Dining Room, 10x18 Rear Deck, Pull Down Attic Stairs for Storage, and 2.59 acre site. Septic system designed for 3 bedrooms – accommodates 6 person occupancy. Contact Agent for Details

