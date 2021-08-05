 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Troy - $370,470
To Be Built and Similar to Photo, The Brand New 4 Bedroom HUDSON with a Side Load Garage situated on 2.59 acres and features Siding Upgrades, Wide Window Trim, Upgraded Craftsman Style Front Door, Master Suite with 5 Ft Fiber Glass Shower w/ a Transom Window above, Double Bowl Vanity, Luxury Vinyl Plank in Foyer, Kitchen, Mud Room, and 1/2 Bath, Open Kitchen w/ Granite Counter-tops and Island, Stainless Appliances, Extra Window in Great Room and Dining Room, 10x18 Rear Deck, Pull Down Attic Stairs for Storage, and So Much More! Septic system designed for 3 bedrooms – accommodates 6 person occupancy. Contact Agent for Details

