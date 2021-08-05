 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Troy - $368,450
spotlight

TO BE BUILT and Similar to Photos, The Staunton with a Side Load Garage! This Plan is situated 1.5 Acres and features 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Upgraded Vinyl Siding, Architectural Gable Accent, 6x6 Box Porch Columns, Wide Window Trim, Angled Bay Window in Dining Nook, Open Kitchen w/ Granite Counter-tops Smooth Top Stainless Appliances, Luxury Vinyl Plank on Entire First Level Except Great Room, Master Suite w/ 5Ft Fiber Glass Shower, Double Bowl Vanity, 10'x16' Rear Deck, Pull Down Attic Stairs for Storage, and So Much More! Septic system is designed for 3 bedrooms and accommodates 6 occupants. Contact Agent for more Details!

