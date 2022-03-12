OPEN HOUSE Sunday March 13th. 1-3 pm. Our 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2019 built home boasts 1,996 sf of living space and a 410 sf attached garage, all on 0.5 level acres. We feature extensive hardwood floors, a spacious and open family room/breakfast and kitchen area and a super large L-shaped main bedroom with a dressing area. The builders specs quote upgraded exterior siding, a breakfast area bay window, upgraded main bath, pull down attic stairs with floored attic storage, a 16x10 rear deck, recessed lighting, dining room chandelier, and upgraded interior features. We have Firefly fiber internet, Xfinity, and Comcast. We back up to a common area and there are walking trails and a community pond to enjoy at your leisure. The rear deck has just been repainted and the play set is included.
4 Bedroom Home in Troy - $365,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The 17-year-old from Western Albemarle High School earned herself a platinum ticket, which is a grade above the show's iconic golden ticket to Hollywood.
New leader comes from Ohio State University
Former vice president Mike Pence will speak at the University of Virginia on April 12, the Young America’s Foundation announced Monday.
A message to the readers from Dr. Bill:
Former Charlottesville City Manager Tarron Richardson voluntarily dropped his lawsuit against City Council and city officials Tuesday, accordi…
University of Virginia leadership has extended the contract of President Jim Ryan for another three years.
The new punishment, a two-semester suspension, represents "the largest change ever made to the Honor system" according to the student paper.
Three takeaways from the Virginia men's basketball team's 51-50 win over Louisville in the ACC Tournament.
“I know he’s proud of me. He would tell me so many times he was proud of me for what I was doing.”
Virginia gets roughed up by UNC in ACC quarterfinals, leaving its postseason future in serious doubt
A record setting half for offensive ineptitude sent Virginia home from the ACC Tournament on Thursday, and might have sunk any chance the Cavaliers had at receiving an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.