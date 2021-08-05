 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Troy - $359,660
spotlight

4 Bedroom Home in Troy - $359,660

4 Bedroom Home in Troy - $359,660

Foundation complete. Framing to start soon. Brand NEW Brookwood plan will be Similar to Photos w/ Side Load Garage, 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Upgraded Siding, Wide Window Trim, Craftsman Style Front Door, Dimensional Roof, 10' x 16' Rear Deck, Upgraded Interior Doors, Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring on Entire First Level, Except great Room, Angled Window Bay at Nook, 42" Kitchen Wall Cabinets, Granite Kitchen Counter tops, Stainless Appliances, Master Suite w/ Paddle Fan, Garden Tub, Double Vanity, Pull Down Attic Stairs for Extra Storage, and So Much More! Septic system designed for 3 bedrooms – accommodates 6 person occupancy. Contact Agent For Details!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greene County woman charged with incest
Crime News

Greene County woman charged with incest

Also known as “Chris-Chan,” Chandler has been the subject of obsessive internet vitriol and trolling for more than a decade following the creation of her “Sonichu” character and web comic.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert