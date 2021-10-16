 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Troy - $358,706

PRE-SOLD and Similar to Photos! The DAVIDSON features Upgraded Siding Accents, Covered Front Porch, Front Load Garage w/ Pedestrian Door, and Steps, Finished Bonus Room w/ Twin Window, 12'x10' Rear Deck, Craftsman Rail on Interior Steps, 1st Floor Master Suite with Garden Bath Option, Double Bowl Vanity, Kitchen Island, Smooth Top Stainless Appliances, LED Lighting, Carpet and Vinyl Floors and so much more! Septic system designed for 3 bedrooms -accommodates 6 person occupancy. Contact Agent for Details

